FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sophomore Eddie Lampkin notched his first double-double with career highs of 12 points and 12 rebounds and TCU cruised to a 68-51 victory over Austin Peay on Monday night.
Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles added 12 points for the Horned Frogs (5-1). TCU had nine of 11 players who saw action score at least four points. The Horned Frogs came in averaging 15.2 offensive rebounds per game — 10th in the nation — and grabbed 22 against the Governors (3-4). TCU is now 31-3 in the month of November in six seasons under coach Jamie Dixon.
Tariq Silver hit a 3-pointer coming out of halftime to pull Austin Peay within 34-29. But Miles hit a jumper, Lampkin had a fastbreak layup and Emanuel Miller hit a bucket in a 6-0 spurt that turned into a 17-1 run and left TCU leading 51-30 with just under 14 minutes to play.
Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 14 to pace the Governors (3-3). Stone-Carrawell made 5 of 9 shots with two 3s. Silver finished with 11 points and five assists.
TCU had a 51-30 advantage on the boards and outscored the Governors 38-18 in the paint. The two teams combined to make just 12 of 49 shots from beyond the arc.
