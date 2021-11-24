OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson said Wednesday that he's feeling better and he fully expects to play Sunday night for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson missed last Sunday's win at Chicago after an illness limited him during the week. He actually practiced Friday and said he was feeling better, but then he was added to the injury report Saturday and wasn't able to play in the game.
On Wednesday, he said he thinks he's back to normal, and he doesn't want to have any limitations this week.
Baltimore hosts division rival Cleveland this weekend. The Ravens managed to beat the Bears 16-13 while Jackson was out — with backup Tyler Huntley guiding the team to a dramatic winning touchdown in the final minute.
