The Baltimore Ravens were expecting Lamar Jackson back at practice Wednesday after the star quarterback missed two games with an ankle injury.
Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson would likely practice on a limited basis. The Ravens also activated five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list: linebackers Tyus Bowser, Justin Houston, Chris Board and Kristian Welch, as well as safety Geno Stone.
Tyler Huntley, who played two weekends ago in Jackson's place but missed last weekend's game after landing on the COVID-19 list, is still on that list. Harbaugh expects him back soon, however.
“He'll be back here, should be back in here tomorrow,” Harbaugh said.
Josh Johnson started at quarterback for the Ravens last weekend in a 41-21 loss at Cincinnati. Baltimore (8-7) is still in the hunt for a postseason spot, but the Ravens have lost four in a row as injuries and COVID-19-related absences have piled up.
Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
___
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.