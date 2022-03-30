BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson said on Twitter on Wednesday that he loves the Baltimore Ravens amid uncertainty about his contract status beyond this year.
“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving,” Jackson said. “Stop tryna read my mind.”
Jackson's contract is an issue in Baltimore for a second straight offseason. The team still hasn't signed him to an extension as he enters next season on his fifth-year option. General manager Eric DeCosta said last month the Ravens were working at Jackson's pace.
Baltimore was decimated by injuries — including to Jackson himself — and finished 8-9 last season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.