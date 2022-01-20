KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Arkel Lamar matched his career high with a season-high 24 points as Kansas City narrowly beat North Dakota State 80-77 on Thursday night.
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Kansas City (9-8, 3-3 Summit League). Evan Gilyard II added 12 points.
Rocky Kreuser scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Bison (11-7, 3-3). Sam Griesel added 23 points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.