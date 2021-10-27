OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night because of a sore right ankle.
James was injured Sunday night in a victory over Memphis and missed the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime win at San Antonio on Tuesday night.
Malik Monk was set to start in James' place. Monk scored 17 points against San Antonio and made 4 of 10 3-pointers, including one that gave the Lakers a 114-112 lead with 58.6 seconds left in regulation.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis would play. Davis was listed as questionable with right knee soreness. He had 35 points and 17 rebounds against the Spurs.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.