ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James has continued swelling in his left knee and is not with the Los Angeles Lakers for Sunday's game at the Atlanta Hawks.
James is missing his third straight game. He left the team early to return to Los Angeles for treatment.
Another Lakers All-Star, forward Anthony Davis, is starting after missing one game with right wrist soreness. Davis had the wrist taped during pregame warmups.
Guard Kendrick Nunn is out with a right knee bone bruise. Guard Malik Monk was listed as probable after missing one game with soreness in his left groin. Guard Russell Westbrook also is expected to play with a sore right knee.
The Lakers will try to end a two-game losing streak as they close out a six-game road trip.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said an MRI on James' knee revealed “general swelling.”
“As the long as the swelling is there he’s going to be out,” Vogel said.
Vogel said James could return for Wednesday night's home game against Portland if the swelling calms down.
Vogel described his long-running challenge to navigate injuries to James, Davis and others “the ever-changing environment that is our season.”
Hawks guard Trae Young (right hip soreness) and forward De'Andre Hunter (right ankle discomfort) are starting after being listed as questionable.
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
