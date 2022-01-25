NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis will play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee.
Coach Frank Vogel said there was no set minutes level for the All-Star big man, but the Lakers had a range they wanted to keep him in Tuesday night.
His return is a boost for a team that has played below expectations all season and entered play 23-24, eighth in the Western Conference.
Davis has not played since Dec. 17. The Lakers went 7-10 in his absence.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.