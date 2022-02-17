LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis has a right mid-foot sprain and the Los Angeles Lakers said Thursday he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Davis was injured Wednesday night late in the second quarter of a 106-101 home victory over Utah.
Davis had scored 17 points in 17 minutes before he went up to catch a lob pass and came down on Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s heel. Davis was unable to put any weight on his right foot and had to be helped off the court.
Davis is averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds in 37 games this season. He has been out of the lineup for 21 games, including 17 most of last month due to a knee injury.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.