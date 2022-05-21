COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Carlos Vela and Jose Cifuentes scored second-half goals and Los Angeles FC outlasted two lengthy weather delays to beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday.
The two teams waited out a 2-hour, 55-minute delay to begin the match, played for four minutes and then sat for a 70-minute delay before playing a scoreless first half.
Vela's sixth goal of the season came in the 62nd minute to put LAFC (8-3-2) up 1-0. Cifuentes added an insurance goal in the 73rd minute to help LAFC end a three-match winless streak.
Yaw Yeboah had two goals waved off for offside penalties for Columbus (3-5-4) in the second half. The second disallowed score required a video review and came three minutes after Vela scored.
LAFC outshot the Crew 10-8 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.
Maxime Crepeau had two saves for LAFC to preserve his first shutout since May 1. Eloy Room saved two of the four shots he faced for the Crew.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
