TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Francis Lacis had a career-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Oral Roberts defeated Texas-Arlington 71-62 on Thursday night.
DeShang Weaver had 18 points and three blocks for Oral Roberts (6-5). Max Abmas added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Trey Phipps had 10 points.
David Azore had 16 points for the Mavericks (3-6). Javon Levi added 10 points and Montez Young Jr. had 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.