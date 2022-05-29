CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Led by Dejan Joveljic’s two goals Sunday, the LA Galaxy beat Austin, 4-1.
Both of Joveljic’s goals for the Galaxy (7-5-2) came in the second half, the first in the 64th minute, and the second in the 88th minute, assisted by Efrain Alvarez. Joveljic also recorded two assists in the game.
The Galaxy also got one goal each from Alvarez and Chicharito.
Austin’s (7-4-3) goal was scored by Diego Fagundez.
The Galaxy outshot Austin 14-11, with nine shots on goal to three for Austin.
Jonathan Bond saved two of the three shots he faced for the Galaxy. Brad Stuver saved five of the nine shots he faced for Austin.
Both teams next play Saturday, with the Galaxy hosting the Portland Timbers while Austin visits CF Montreal.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.