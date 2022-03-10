When Yakima native and University of Washington grad Kyle MacLachlan was first approached to play Howard Baskin in Peacock’s “Joe vs Carole,” he was surprised.
Like many of us, the Golden Globe-winning actor ("Twin Peaks") had been captivated by Netflix’s 2020 true-crime documentary “Tiger King,” which exposed eccentric big-cat showman Joe Exotic’s yearslong feud with fellow zookeeper Carole Baskin to a mass audience. “I was surprised that they wanted to tell the story about these people again,” MacLachlan says. “It felt like the documentary had said all that needed to be said.”
But writer Etan Frankel, who previously worked on "Friday Night Lights," "Shameless" and "Sorry For Your Loss," convinced MacLachlan that there was plenty of story left to tell. More than that, Frankel insisted that making the show a drama would give the creators more scope to explore the real-life individuals involved.
“I realized that [Frankel] was more interested in telling the story about the people and really what makes them tick,” MacLachlan said. “I thought he'd written a really interesting examination of who they all are, how they grew up and how they got to be that way.”
Rather than being influenced by "Tiger King," Frankel’s main inspiration came from the second season of Wondery’s "Over My Dead Body" podcast, titled "Joe Exotic: Tiger King," which was released in 2019, several months before the hit Netflix documentary.
Though MacLachlan didn’t manage to meet the real Howard Baskin, the actor still felt a weight of responsibility toward him — especially after spending hours watching Howard and Carole’s YouTube videos for research, as he saw the support and positivity that they provided for each other during a chaotic period.
“Howard is very well spoken. He’s a sensitive guy who tears up sometimes, and is a caring, supportive, loving, understanding and decent type of person,” MacLachlan said. “He was there to help.”
The "Twin Peaks" and "Dune" OG credits his capacity for empathy to such complex characters to his parents and his upbringing in Yakima. “It really starts with the most profound influence: my parents, and their good values and morals.”
“Everyone in my family is from Washington. They traveled around the state. There's a self-reliance, a can-do attitude, a very dry wit and sense of humor, a real sense of community and just being a good neighbor. You just do things for each other,” said MacLachlan, who still regularly visits the state, in particular Walla Walla, where he’s the co-partner in the Pursued By Bear wine company.
That attitude is why MacLachlan is hopeful that "Joe vs Carole" will inspire a little more “empathy” toward the characters, and allow viewers a better understanding of what they went through (which, if you somehow managed to miss "Tiger King," involved big cats and a murder-for-hire plot for which Joe Exotic was sentenced to 21 years in prison).
MacLachlan’s main partner in this pursuit is "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon, who portrays Carole Baskin in "Joe vs Carole" and is an executive producer on the series, too.
McKinnon’s involvement also drew MacLachlan to the series, as he’d always been impressed by how she inhabited characters on "SNL."
“I thought, if she can do that for a long shoot, then we’ve got something very interesting,” MacLachlan said. “And she was really wonderful.”
Unfortunately for MacLachlan, he barely got to shoot with his other co-stars, which included John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic, William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado and Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe.
“There are a couple of moments,” MacLachlan says. “But the brilliance of the script is their reaction to the stories going on and the way they’re interlaced. I wish I’d had more to do with John, because he’s such a great actor.”
McKinnon more than made up for those absences, though. Especially since, during filming — which took place in Brisbane, Australia, and around other areas of Queensland — both McKinnon and MacLachlan were given plenty of freedom to improvise and really make the characters their own.
“The writers were really receptive to our ideas and input. We were able to really play a little bit and find some things that I think made the relationship more real,” he said. “They recognized both Kate and myself as active collaborators in the creation of these people. We imbued them with a little more fun and silliness. But without ever losing the seriousness that underlies the show.”
You can see what they achieved with the characters now, as all eight episodes of "Joe vs Carole" are now out on NBC's streaming service Peacock.
