For the first time in 358 days, manager Scott Servais was able to pencil Kyle Lewis into his starting lineup.
After missing almost all of last season due to right knee issues, including what was ultimately season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus, Lewis was back in uniform for the Mariners as the designated hitter and batting seventh for Tuesday night's game at T-Mobile Park.
“We've got Kyle Lewis in the lineup,” Servais said in his pregame media session. “I’m excited about that. We'll see once he gets through on the field pregame, make sure he's good to go. We are planning on all systems go once we tee it up here at 6:40. I’m excited to have him back. It’s been a long time. It's been almost a year I think since he played a major league game.”
Indeed, Lewis’ last game was May 31 at T-Mobile Park also against the A’s. After failing to make a difficult leaping catch in the outfield, he left the game with right knee pain.
"It's kind of come full circle," Lewis said.
A few days later he was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee. He later underwent surgery on June 11. The Mariners hoped that he might return late in the season as a designated hitter and help an offense that was heavily reliant on the top of its batting order. But he suffered a setback while running and sliding during a rehab session and was later shut down for the season.
He played in 36 games, posting a .246/.333/.392 slash line with four doubles, five homers, 11 RBI, 16 walks and 37 strikeouts in 147 plate appearances.
It was the second time in the 2021 season that playing defense caused a knee issue. Lewis suffered a bone bruise in the right knee in the final week of 2021 spring training while trying to make a catch at the wall. He was forced to start the season on the injured list and missed the first 17 games.
The knee problems started in his first professional season after being taken with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 draft.
On July 19, 2016, Lewis suffered a gruesome knee injury in an awkward play at home plate while trying to avoid a collision with a catcher resulting in a torn anterior cruciate ligament as well as a torn medial and lateral meniscus. He required season-ending reconstructive surgery the following month.
After playing in part of the 2017 season, Lewis was still bothered by discomfort in the knee during offseason workouts. He opted to have surgery to repair the pad near his patella and remove a bone fragment early in February 2018, delaying his start to that season.
This story will be updated.
