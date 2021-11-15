GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen tossed in 24 points and Dalton Knecht added a double-double as Northern Colorado romped past Colorado College 93-53 in nonconference play Monday night.
Knecht finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (3-1). Matt Johnson II scored 11.
Adrian Price scored 16 points to pace the Tigers. Scott Ruegg added 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
