MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse posted 17 points as Saint Mary's topped Southern Utah 70-51 on Monday night.
Logan Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds for Saint Mary's (3-0). Dan Fotu added 12 points and seven rebounds. Alex Ducas had 12 points.
John Knight III had 11 points for the Thunderbirds (1-2). Tevian Jones added 10 points. Maizen Fausett had 14 rebounds.
Dre Marin, who led the Thunderbirds in scoring entering the matchup with 20 points per game, was held to only 8 points (3 of 14).
