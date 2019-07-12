Don't call it a comeback.
This year, KUBE 93.3, Seattle-Tacoma's reigning contemporary hip-hop station, had planned to revive its once-annual Summer Jam concert. But those plans have been scuttled, as KUBE has quietly announced the show's cancellation on its website, citing only “unforeseen circumstances.”
The concert was scheduled for July 26 at Tacoma Dome, featuring Los Angeles heavyweight YG, Lil Baby, Kid Ink, Pardison Fontaine, City Girls and Burien's own Travis Thompson. R&B star Miguel was initially set to be one of the concert's top draws, but was replaced by up-and-comer YK Osirus.
According to KUBE 93.3's website, tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Messages seeking comment from station officials were not immediately returned Friday.
In 2018, KUBE 93.3 returned to the airwaves after a two-year stint as Top 40 station Power 93.3. The move was well-received among Seattle hip-hop fans who had been without a dedicated modern rap station since the 93.3 FM dial spot flipped to Top 40.
After KUBE 93.3's return, many fans wondered if the station would bring back its annual Summer Jam shows as well. This year's event was set to be the first Summer Jam since 2015, moving indoors to the Tacoma Dome after previous stints at White River Amphitheatre and the Gorge Amphitheatre.
With the cancellation, Summer Jam becomes the latest in a string of major concerts in the Seattle market nixed this year, including Upstream Music Fest and End of the Rainbow, which looked to be the Gorge's Memorial Day weekend torchbearer after Sasquatch's reign ended.