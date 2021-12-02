NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Synopsys Inc., up $14.92 to $349.67.
The maker of software used to test and develop chips gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
Okta Inc., up $23.10 to $221.18.
The cloud identity management company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Splunk Inc., up $5.22 to $116.92.
The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data beat analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts.
Five Below Inc., up $9.49 to $198.68.
The discount retailer gave investors encouraging profit and revenue forecasts.
Kroger Co., up $4.44 to $44.65.
The supermarket chain raised its profit forecast for the year.
Dollar General Corp., down $6.98 to $215.81.
The discount retailer gave investors a disappointing profit and sales forecast.
Apple Inc., down $1.01 to $163.76.
The iPhone maker reportedly warned suppliers that it's seeing weak demand ahead of the holiday season.
Boeing Co., up $14.19 to $202.38.
China’s aviation regulator cleared the airplane maker's 737 Max to return to flying with technical upgrades.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.