NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Ian Krishnan had a season-high 21 points as Central Connecticut beat Hartford 75-65 on Saturday.
Nigel Scantlebury had 18 points and six assists for Central Connecticut (3-9). Andre Snoddy added 12 points and nine rebounds. Tre Mitchell had 12 points.
Central Connecticut totaled 34 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Moses Flowers scored a season-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Hawks (1-10). Austin Williams added 14 points. D.J. Mitchell had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.