VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had a career-high 26 points, knocking down 12 of 15 shots from the floor, as Valparaiso romped past Trinity Christian 106-69 on Saturday night.
Trevor Anderson had 17 points for the Beacons (3-4). Keyondre Young added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Sheldon Edwards scored 11.
Deon McLaughlin had 17 points for the Trolls. Braxton Barnhizer added 14 points and Erik Cohn scored 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
