VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 18 points to lead five Valparaiso players in double figures as the Beacons turned back Illinois State 81-76 in overtime in Missouri Valley Conference play on Sunday.
Trevor Anderson added 14 points and six assists for Valparaiso (8-6, 1-1). Eron Gordon pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds, Kobe King scored 12. Sheldon Edwards finished with 12 points — hitting a 3-pointer and four free throws in the extra period.
Antonio Reeves had 24 points to pace the Redbirds (8-7, 1-1). Sy Chatman added 23 points. Chatman sank 1 of 2 free throws with 7 seconds remaining to send the game to OT. Josiah Strong had 15 points and six rebounds.
