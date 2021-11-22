NASSAU (AP) — Ben Krikke matched his career high with 25 points as Valparaiso topped Jacksonville State 78-70 on Monday night.
Sheldon Edwards had 12 points for Valparaiso (1-3). Kevion Taylor added 11 points. Trevor Anderson had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Demaree King had 23 points for the Gamecocks (1-3). Darian Adams added 15 points. Brandon Huffman had 15 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.