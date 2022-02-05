FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 23 points and Tyree Eady had 12 points and eight rebounds and North Dakota State beat Denver 73-65 on Saturday.
Jarius Cook and Grant Nelson each scored 12 for North Dakota State (16-8, 8-4 Summit League).
Coban Porter had 15 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (9-17, 5-8) and Michael Henn and KJ Hunt each scored 13 points.
North Dakota State also beat Denver 87-69 on Jan. 10.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
