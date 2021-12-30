Kraken captain Mark Giordano has seen his team find some creative ways to lose throughout its plummet to the Pacific Division basement, though this latest trend is among the more frustrating for him and the fans.
For the second time in two nights, in a 6-4 loss to the Calgary Flames, the Kraken fell into the habit of allowing goals mere minutes or even seconds after notching one themselves. And that proved simply too much to overcome yet again as a wild third-period flurry helped send the Kraken to their seventh loss in eight games.
"We’re playing well but finding ways to lose," Giordano said after his first regular-season game against a Flames team he spent 14 seasons with before this one. "Can’t give up those goals, bottom line."
Especially the final goal allowed in a wide-open stretch of late third-period action that saw both teams combine for three tallies in just 43 seconds. Calgary had two of those, the final one notched by Matthew Tkachuk slamming home the eventual winner on Chris Driedger with 2:26 to play.
Noah Hanafin added an empty-net marker with 20 seconds remaining and Driedger pulled for the extra attacker as the Kraken fell to 10-18-4. It was a difficult end to an intense, hard-fought night in front of an announced 17,151 at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken twice blew leads, then rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the third as Yanni Gourde tapped home a cross-ice pass by Colin Blackwell while parked by the doorstep to the right of goalie Jacob Markstrom.
But Gourde would wind up in the penalty box late in the period for slashing. That’s when Andrew Mangiapane converted a long rebound off an Oliver Kylington blast for a power-play goal that put the Flames ahead 4-3 with just 3:09 to play.
The Flames hadn’t played in 19 days after being ravaged by COVID-19. But they entered the night with the second fewest goals allowed in the NHL, their tight defensive style not boding well for the Kraken’s chances at a comeback. And yet, for the second time that final period, the Kraken found the equalizer, as Jared McCann redirected a point shot by Giordano to tie the game just 30 seconds after falling behind.
But before anyone had finished celebrating, the Kraken were trailing again just 13 seconds later as Tkachuck found the back of the net. It was reminiscent of the prior night's overtime loss to Philadelphia, when James van Reimsdyk scored a late tying goal only 15 seconds after the Kraken had gone ahead.
"That’s a good team over there that really grinds," Giordano said of his 16-7-6 former Flames squad, which led the division most of the season before dropping four straight right around when their COVID struggles began. "We found ways to battle back into the game. We have to bear down in big momentum shifts. The puck’s finding its way in. There’s no explanation. It’s something we have to address, but we’re playing hard. I've never seen it like this where we’re finding ways to lose a lot of nights."
Giordano notched a goal and two assists against his former team, opening the scoring just 5:48 into the game with a shot from the high slot. But Johnny Gaudreau tied it fewer than four minutes later with his first of two on the night into a vacated right side of the net on a smart pass from Nikita Zadorov.
Then, when Calle Jarnkrok drove to the net for a rebound and scored to make it 2-1 just nine seconds into the second period, it again took Gaudreau just under four minutes to find the equalizer. His high wrist shot to Driedger's short side rang off the goal post and into the net.
"It’s one of those parts of the game, the way teams just bear down when they score a goal and you carry that momentum forward," Dreidger said. "And we're doing the opposite of that right now. I don’t know if we’re psyching ourselves out. But it’s an issue, and we have to be better at it."
Driedger said it starts with him stopping more pucks. Tkachuk's one-timed wrister for the eventual winner went through Driedger's legs, though it game from a dangerous position in the high slot.
"I feel like I have to stop those pucks right there," Driedger said. "But that’s something we have to address because we’re not going to win many games when we score to win a game and then give it up."
For Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, the lone point secured in two winnable games was a bitter pill. Especially when he felt his players "fought extremely hard" in a grinding, close quarters game against an ordinarily stingy Flames defensive system that's allowed the second fewest goals in the entire league.
Things looked bleak when Milan Lucic scored late in the period for a 3-2 Calgary lead, followed by successive Kraken penalties that put them at a 5-on-3 disadvantage for 53 seconds. But the Kraken killed them off, kept the deficit at one goal and found new life entering the third.
Only to lose it at the end.
Hakstol said his team "failed to make a play on a hard puck" that resulted in Tkachuk's late goal. "We've got to finish a couple of these," he said. "We worked extremely hard last night and gave up a tough goal in overtime. Tonight, we battled really hard and pushed in a lot of areas and out-chanced a fresh team.
"But at the end of the day, we walk away with nothing."
