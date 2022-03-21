The Kraken announced Monday that they have traded forward Marcus Johansson to the Washington Capitals for Dutch-born forward Daniel Sprong, a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 and a sixth-rounder in 2023.
Sprong, 25, has eight goals and six assists in 47 games this season. He is earning $725,000 against the salary cap and is set to become a restricted free agent, as opposed to Johansson, who is an unrestricted free agent.
Johansson, 31, had six goals and 17 assists in 51 games this season. He is earning $1.5 million this season.
The deal was the fourth made by the Kraken in just under 24 hours and the fifth since last Wednesday as the NHL heads toward Monday's noon PT trade deadline.
On Sunday the Kraken traded captain Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell to Toronto, defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to Nashville and winger Mason Appleton to Winnipeg.
This story will be updated.
