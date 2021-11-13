As much as the Seattle Kraken have talked about buying in and doing the right things, the past few games have shown a product that's a direct divergence from that message.
In their fourth consecutive defeat, and sixth in their past seven games, the Kraken's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night was a smorgasbord of everything that's failed them in the last week-plus.
Turnovers cost them; a lack of drive-in puck battles cost them; goaltending and defense didn't make the timely stops; and the offense couldn't push through the deficit it was forced into, again.
Defensive zone breakouts, something the Kraken have generally been good at even at their worst, were as disjointed as at any point all season. The Wild, 10-4-0 and winners in five of their past six, looked like the upper-echelon NHL team they have been projected to be. Only a couple of weeks ago, the Kraken matched their pace and came out with a statement win.
It might as well have been a different team Saturday, despite the healthiest, most complete lineup they've run out all season.
A night after Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said he addressed the team about the poor start against the Ducks, and the past couple of games, the Kraken didn't jump out with much energy. They had just three shots on goal and trailed 1-0 after one period.
The goal they allowed was a hustle play, too. Wild forward Ryan Hartman won a race to the wall and found Rem Pitlick charging toward the net through Marcus Johansson's backcheck, and he took a nice feed for his first NHL goal.
Pitlick doubled that total with 12:16 to go in the second, after Hartman stripped Jared McCann of the puck in the neutral zone. The 24-year-old took the puck at the blue line and had a breakaway, where he beat Philipp Grubauer for the 2-0 lead.
The rest of the period wasn't much better. The Kraken struggled to settle the puck with nary a clean pass or handle, even with some extended offensive zone time.
Pitlick capped off his hat trick with 40 seconds left in the frame with his second breakaway tally. It was a good encapsulation of what's been going wrong for the Kraken, including the defensive breakdown, untimely goal and late-period score.
In the loss to Anaheim, the Kraken showed some fire in a comeback attempt before being halted by two empty-net goals. In the Arizona loss, even the disaster that it was, they had about 15 seconds of comeback catharsis before handing it back, the same way they did at the end of the second period in Las Vegas.
Marcus Johansson scored on the power play midway through the third, avoiding the first shutout in franchise history, and showing some spark late. Despite the strongest showing of the game coming in the first 14 1/2 minutes of the third, they pulled Grubauer with more than five minutes left and a Nico Sturm goal sapped any momentum, despite an Alexander Wennberg tally with 59 seconds left.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.