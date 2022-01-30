NEW YORK — An upbeat Kraken captain Mark Giordano played up the positive side about how his determined team had once again deployed its tested formula for knocking off one of the league’s better squads.
The Kraken had finally struck game-tying paydirt Sunday with the 42nd of a season-high 42 shots fired at New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin and were poised to force overtime for the second straight contest. But despite solving the near-impenetrable Shesterkin, the Kraken still took a gut-wrenching 3-2 loss when they couldn't figure out a way for Riley Sheahan to avoid getting steamrolled by Chris Kreider off a critical final minute faceoff.
With Sheahan down and out and the shooting lane freed up, K'Andre Miller moved in from the right point and his ensuing snap shot beat Philipp Grubauer with 33.7 seconds remaining to lift the Madison Square Garden sellout crowd of 18,008 to its feet. Sheahan argued vociferously that he'd been interfered with, but Giordano and company nonetheless fell to 14-25-4 on a day they deserved better.
"There's not much you can say about it," Giordano said. "That wasn't a breakdown or anything like that. It was just a faceoff win with a pick and they score. So, that's about it. But other than that we played pretty hard tonight."
Indeed they had, throwing pretty much everything at Russian netminder Shesterkin before Yanni Gourde finally pumped the tying power play goal past him on a slap shot with 1:08 to go in regulation and Grubauer pulled for a 6-on-4 advantage. It was a near carbon copy of their win three nights earlier in Pittsburgh, with the Kraken outworking a top NHL team most of the game and overcoming a one-goal deficit late.
"I thought we played a really good game throughout," Giordano said. "I thought we generated a lot of shots...We threw a lot of pucks towards him. You're not going to get more than two or three on that guy most nights. He's a top goaltender in the league for a reason and made a lot of big saves."
The Kraken had been at their shot-blocking finest in pulling out that overtime win in Pittsburgh off two late goals. After a snow postponement and extended layoff switching hotels from Long Island to Manhattan, they hit the ice here in front of an announced sellout crowd of 18,006 looking as aggressive as they’d been against the Penguins.
They enjoyed a 42-24 shot margin and largely outplayed the home team at even strength. But the Rangers have one of the league’s top power plays and Mika Zibanejad made them pay in the first period with a one-timed shot down low that beat Grubauer to open the scoring at the 11:46 mark.
Zibanejad beat Grubauer cleanly again in the second period from much the same left circle position only to have the puck rattle off the post short side. It bounced right out to former No. 1 overall draft pick Alexis Lafreniere where he whacked it home from in front of the net with Jeremy Lauzon trying to lift his stick.
That made it 2-0 at the 4:23 mark of the middle period. And although Jared McCann got his team right back in it just under three minutes later with his 18th of the season, the Kraken faced an uphill climb against goaltender Igor Shesterkin and a Rangers squad that never met a shot it couldn’t step in front of.
The Rangers entered the game 28-13-4 overall and with a 13-4-1 mark at a home building that's been around in various incarnations since 1879.
Shesterkin had stolen a game from the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena back in November, a brilliant 31-save performance in a 3-1 victory for the visitors. This time around, the Kraken not only had to contend with him but all the shot-blocking as well as the Rangers repeatedly stepped into shooting lanes.
The biggest block of the night came on Marcus Johansson late in the opening period as he was fed a puck in the slot only to have it blocked by defenseman Jacob Trouba. Meantime, Shesterkin wasn’t giving away much, having won seven of eight coming in while limiting opponents to two goals or fewer in 10 of his last 15 contests.
Interestingly, when McCann finally did get a puck past the Russian netminder, it was on a close-in shot that Shesterkin appeared to have easily covered. But the puck somehow managed to sneak on past the goaltender, visibly frustrated with himself afterward, to give the Kraken new life.
The Kraken did all they could to keep pressing, coming at the Rangers in waves during the final period. But Shesterkin again stood tall, stopping Johansson on a backhand and then Vince Dunn from close range as well on the same sequence.
As the Kraken pressed forward, some odd-man rushes began the other way. Dunn had to take a hooking penalty to prevent Artemi Panarin from getting a shot off after he was sent in alone.
Then, Miller stole a puck at center ice and also raced in alone but this time Grubauer was the one making the stop to keep it a one-goal game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.