A Kraken team desperate for wins entered Saturday night’s first home contest in two weeks knowing it needed to limit chances as much as create them.
That had been the formula through the most successful stretches of their recent winless road trip, and coach Dave Hakstol was emphatic earlier in the day about “a tight, two-way game” being his team’s biggest key to victory. A tight game they indeed played, but the result in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Climate Pledge Arena was of little solace to a Kraken squad that is well beyond moral victories by now.
Phillip Danault slotted home a second period rebound to give the Kings a two-goal margin after Adrian Kempe opened the scoring just over four minutes into the game. Marcus Johansson got the Kraken on the board midway through the middle frame by potting the rebound after a spectacular initial save off a Calle Jarnkrok deflection by Kings goalie Cal Petersen.
But the Kraken failed to add to their total after that power play goal. Ryan Donato nearly tied it a few minutes later, but his one-timed slap shot rang off both the goal post and cross bar.
In a tightly-played third period, the Kraken got a power-play chance with 3:45 to play in regulation time after Drew Doughty took a high-sticking penalty. But the Kraken failed to register a shot and Danault added his second of the night for Los Angeles on an empty net with goalie Chris Driedger pulled for an extra attacker.
The Kraken suffered their ninth consecutive defeat and 12th in 13 games to fall to 10-23-4 on the season. They haven’t won in more than a month and have just a lone victory to show for the last 43 days.
Kraken goalie Driedger had a second straight strong outing in which he kept things close after allowing the early goal. Driedger was particularly strong in a second period in which the Kraken were outshot 13-6, then in the third when Doughty got a one-timed slapper off on him front the high slight only to have the puck deflect off the goalie's pads.
Up to that point, the Kraken had allowed just one shot by the Kings over 15 minutes of third period play. But they couldn't get the equalizer.
Part of why wins have been so hard to come by has been a lack of offense. The Kraken haven’t been helped in that regard by a season-ending injury to Brandon Tanev, the long-term loss as well of Jaden Schwartz and a more recent arm injury to Morgan Geekie that again saw him sit out versus Los Angeles.
The Kraken have scored only nine goals scored in their last five games. They've also scored two goals or fewer in 19 of their 37 games in a league where chances of winning with anything fewer than three goals is usually quite rare.
That said, the other half of Hakstol’s “tight game” equation was to limit the goals against. The Kraken entered the night last in the league in that regard and the performance of goaltenders Philipp Grubauer and — to a lesser extent — Chris Driedger has been less than desirable most of the season.
Driedger got the rare second consecutive start in this affair, coming off a strong performance in a tough 2-1 loss in St. Louis. Things didn’t start off well for him when he allowed a juicy rebound on an Alex Iafallo shot that Kempe easily tucked into the vacated right side of the net to get the Kings on the board just 4:06 into the night.
It marked the 11th time this season the Kraken have been scored on in the opening five minutes. Those early goals typically add to the Kraken’s seemingly monumental task of actually winning since they typically spend much of the remaining game struggling to play from behind.
To their credit, they did tighten up considerably after Kempe’s goal, allowing just a few more shots the rest of a period that ended with just five by each team. But they struggled to find the back of the net found themselves down 2-0 early in the second when Danault fought off defenseman Jeremy Lauzon in front of the net and slapped home a rebound from close range after a pair of nice stops by Driedger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.