BOSTON – Kraken goalie Chris Driedger had an interesting past two days after using Monday to announce on Instagram he was getting engaged to his fiancée Rachel.
The pair took a photograph together on a Boston street during the team's off-day, with Driedger proposing to her on one knee with a ring.
“Meet my fiancé!” he told his nearly 15,000 followers.
Driedger then went out Tuesday night and made his first start since Jan. 15 after having gone into COVID-19 protocol.
"It was a pretty exciting day yesterday," Driedger said after the game. "I actually had it all planned out for Feb. 2 and then they slapped us with that extra game. And so, I had to think on my feet a little bit."
Driedger's fiancee is a nurse from Boston and he spends his summers here, so he and Rachel were here together for the All-Star break, which begins after Wednesday's makeup game in Long Island, New York, against the Islanders from last Saturday's snow postponement.
"There's been a lot of friends and family out and so we celebrated with them," he said. "It was a really special night. It would have been nice to come in here and get the win but obviously that wasn't the case so we'll have to get them next time."
It was only the third game Driedger has appeared in since Dec. 18, though he looked sharp early on. In one opening period flurry, he made consecutive saves from point-blank range.
Driedger said the team tightening up defensively all around has certainly helped him and goalie Philipp Grubauer feel more comfortable. Between blocking pucks in shot lanes, getting out of the way on other occasions and determining which side of the net the goalies and defenders will cover on specific plays, they are all now more "on the same page" with things.
"I think earlier in the season we definitely had some kinks to iron out," Driedger said. "And lately, I think it's been a lot easier for Grubi and I to just see pucks and do our job and give the boys a chance to win."
… Kraken coach Dave Hakstol wants to see his team “do a little bit more” to finish games such as the one last Sunday against the Rangers in New York rather than absorbing tough losses.
Hakstol admitted before Tuesday’s game here that the Kraken aren’t exactly built to open things up offensively.
“For our team, by creating more offense, I’m talking about finding a way to get a one-goal lead and win a hockey game 2-1 or 3-2,” Hakstol said. “I’m not talking about having to open it up and score four or five. We need to win games within our personality and that’s the way we need to do it.”
The Kraken entered play Tuesday having scored two goals or fewer in 24 of their 45 games. They are 2-20-2 in those contests, the second of those victories coming last Thursday in a 2-1 overtime victory in Pittsburgh.
… Kraken brothers Haydn and Cale Fleury got to play together for the first time as professionals in a regular season game Tuesday when paired on-ice against the Bruins. Cale was added to the taxi squad last week and inserted in the lineup Tuesday when defenseman Will Borgen was placed in COVID-19 protocol.
The brothers played together in a preseason contest back in late September.
Cale Fleury was involved in the second Boston goal on Tuesday, giving away a puck from behind the net that Taylor Hall cashed in on out front.
… Kraken forward Karson Kuhlman, who had been slated to make his return against his former Bruins team, was placed on injured reserve after injuring his arm in the first period of Sunday’s loss to the Rangers.
Defenseman Connor Carrick and forwards Kole Lind and Max McCormick were added to the team’s taxi squad.
