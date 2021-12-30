The last time the Kraken were supposed to play in a back-to-back it didn't happen.
That was last weekend when they faced the Oilers on home ice and lost, then their game the next day against the Maple Leafs was postponed. On Thursday, the schedule is going to be played as expected, a rarity in the NHL these days.
The tone after Wednesday night's disappointing 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers was one of frustration. The Kraken, trailing 1-0 in the first period, responded and took the lead — twice, though once it was called back due to goalie interference — only to surrender it again right after.
Then, for the fourth time this year, they dropped the game in overtime. It's a point gained but a night where it could have been a lot more.
That's been a familiar feeling for the Kraken.
"That was a big goal for them, and not so big for us," Adam Larsson said after the game. "Those things happen throughout a game but we need to find a way to stop them in those moments. It’s a crucial time in the game and not the first time for us, hopefully it’s the last. It’s something we have to learn from for sure."
Larsson, along with Jamie Oleksiak and Carson Soucy, were back from COVID-19 protocol on the blue line. They'll be challenged now having to handle minutes in back-to-back contests.
Calgary, meanwhile, has been far from immune from COVID woes. At one point they had 27 people in the organization in protocol. They haven't played since Dec. 11, with seven games postponed along the way.
One of those games was Dec. 23 when the Kraken were supposed to go to Calgary, in what would have been Seattle captain Mark Giordano's return to the team he captained before being exposed in expansion.
The Flames will need a feeling out period, with all back from protocol aside from goalie Dan Vladar and Brett Ritchie, who just entered protocol.
For the Kraken, when the future isn't guaranteed these days, they need points.
Projected Kraken lines
Based on Tuesday's game vs the Flyers:
Forwards:
Jaden Schwartz - Jared McCann - Jordan Eberle
Calle Jarnkrok - Yanni Gourde - Colin Blackwell
Marcus Johansson - Alexander Wennberg - Joonas Donskoi
Max McCormick - Alexander True - Morgan Geekie
Defense
Jamie Oleksiak - Mark Giordano
Carson Soucy - Jeremy Lauzon
Adam Larsson - Will Borgen
Notes
- Chris Driedger will start in net after Philipp Grubauer started last night against the Flyers.
- Hakstol said the team has some "health considerations" and wouldn't commit to what lineup changes might be in play for tonight.
About the Flames
This season: 15-7-6 (last game: 4-2 loss to Boston)
Player to watch: Andrew Mangiapane
Notes: Former Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf was recalled by the Flames. … Matthew Tkachuck is sixth in the NHL with six power play goals. … Calgary allows 2.21 goals per game, the second lowest number in the NHL. … The Flames' 85.7 penalty kill percentage is the fourth best in the league. … Calgary averages 34.4 shots per game, the fifth most in the NHL.
Projected lines
Forwards:
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Lucic-Backlund-Coleman
Mangiapane-Dube-Pitlick
Richardson-Monahan-Lewis
Defense
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
