With their new dog mascot watching from the stands, the Kraken finally took the leash off their moribund offense in the latter stages of Monday afternoon's contest to avoid a double-digit losing streak.
For much of this holiday matinee 3-2 shootout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena, it appeared a Dog Day Afternoon was in store for the home side as so many nights had gone previously in dropping nine straight and 12 of the last 13.
But then Ryan Donato scored a tying goal just over two minutes into the third period, converting his own rebound on a 2-on-1 break to give his team new life. Donato would then put his team ahead in the shootout round, feinting right and deking goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the left.
Joonas Donskoi then clinched the victory by beating Fleury with a glove-side shot. The Kraken poured onto the ice in celebration, roars ringing down from the announced crowd of 17,151 as the team's first victory in nearly six weeks was finally in-hand.
The Kraken had been 0-16-1 when trailing after two periods of play.
They had their chances to win it in regulation, as Jared McCann was awarded the first penalty shot in Kraken history when tripped on a breakaway with 6:26 to go, But he was stymied for the second time in the period by Blackhawks netminder Fleury.
Donskoi also nearly won it in the dying seconds of regulation. Donskoi, still looking for his first goal of the season, was fed a pass by Jordan Eberle at the lip of the crease but his one-timer was stopped by Fleury.
In the 3-on-3 overtime session, Eberle took a McCann pass and tried to one-time it in through the short side only to be robbed again by Fleury. Vince Dunn nearly won it at the goalmouth as overtime ticked down, then Alex Wennberg's ensuing shot from the right circle rang off the crossbar as time expired.
It hadn't looked promising for the Kraken when Brandon Hagel scored a go-ahead power play goal with just under three minutes to go in the second period to snap a 1-1 tie.
Dunn had tied the game moments before Hagel’s goal, his wristshot from the point going off a defenseman and then the goal post before landing in the net behind Fleury. It was only the second Kraken goal scored in their last 140 minutes of play, a big reason they’d gone winless the last six weeks and failed to secure a home victory in 45 days.
But the celebration after Dunn’s goal was short-lived as the defenseman quickly got sent off for tripping and Hagel capitalized. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer made a nice initial stop of a Dominik Kubalik deflection and rebound chance, but the puck eventually rolled toward a charging Hagel for an easy empty net tap-in.
Kubalik had opened the scoring at 12:05 of the middle frame when the Kraken again got caught up ice. Erik Gustaffson blocked a pass attempt by Donato, then fed a stretch pass to Kubalik for a breakaway and he beat Grubauer with a snapshot to his blocker side.
After being limited to five shots in the opening period, the Blackhawks managed 16 in the second and might have scored more than they did had Grubauer not stood tall. The Kraken had used the first intermission to unveil their new team dog, Davy Jones, an adopted Husky that came to Seattle by way of Texas.
But unless Davy Jones was prepared to suit up and score some goals, his presence didn't appear likely to do much for the Kraken on an afternoon in which Fleury was again at the top of his game. Chicago entered the day having won four in a row to pull 11 points ahead of the Kraken as the third-worst team in the Western Conference.
Just minutes after Donato's tying goal, the Kraken went on the power play and McCann nearly put the home team in front only to be robbed by Fleury. McCann took a cross ice pass and was staring at an empty net with Fleury slid across his crease and somehow snagged the attempted shot.
