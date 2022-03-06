RALEIGH, N.C. — Kraken forward Alex Wennberg was talking yet again after this ninth defeat in 10 tries about a team that feels it's doing plenty right without being rewarded.
That's been a familiar Kraken refrain of late, underscored in Sunday's night's 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in a game the Kraken largely neutralized their league powerhouse opponent in 5-on-5 situations. The difference again was an inability by the Kraken to convert on scoring chances while the Hurricanes took advantage of a pair of power play opportunities to keep pace.
"I feel like there's been a lot of good things out there," said Wennberg, who'd opened the scoring on the Kraken's own man advantage about three minutes into the second period. "I feel like we had momentum in the game, we were pushing. And right now, it's just that we really can't convert those chances."
The Kraken didn't have quite the number of strong chances in this game at PNC Arena as they did in a road loss to the Washington Capitals some 24 hours prior. Then again, neither did the Hurricanes, especially at even strength. This was one of those rare games the Kraken might have won scoring two goals or fewer had they done a bit better on the penalty kill.
But Nino Neidereitter scored the equalizer on a rebound after a failed Kraken clearing attempt late in one power play with defenders tiring. Then, after a Calle Jarnkrok "response goal" just 1:06 later regained the Kraken lead, Teuvo Teravainen tied it 2-2 late in the middle frame with Wennberg in the penalty box.
Teravainen, playing in his 500th career game, needed just four seconds of power play time for his rebound goal off of his own initial shot right after a Sebastian Aho faceoff win. Then, midway through the third period, on a rare even-strength moment the Kraken got caught running around in their own end, Martin Necas converted yet another rebound off a shot through traffic for the game's decisive marker.
The Kraken pulled goalie Philipp Grubauer for an extra attacker with about two minutes to play and applied continuous pressure on the Hurricanes right to the final whistle. But the result was the same as it's mostly been since the All-Star Break, with the Kraken falling to 17-36-5 on the season.
"Obviously, it's a tough loss today," Wennberg said. 'We wanted to come out with a win. But like I said, there's a lot of good things in that game as well. So, now we have a couple of days here to get ready for our next game."
But it may not be as simple an answer as tweaking a penalty kill that's now allowed four power play goals the last two games after fending off 19 of the previous 21 opportunities.
The Kraken know they blew it on the failed clearance. And that they lost a faceoff on Teravainen's goal and never touched the puck as it was immediately passed to him for an initial shot that was stopped. But the rebound deflected through some skates and right back to Teravainen for a goal just four seconds after the power play began.
At some point, too, the quality of opponent factors in. Whether it's the Alex Ovechkin-led Capitals power play, or a Hurricanes' unit filled with guys that can score, goals are going to go in with a man advantage.
"We're not going to overreact," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said postgame, adding: "There's no adjustment that needs to be made."
What Hakstol will do is keep preaching to his players to continue pushing towards the net and generating chances.
'You know, five-on-five the fight level was good," Hakstol said. "The battle level was good. We weren't as clean as you'd like to be with the puck. You're going to see some of that with the back-to-back (games)...But in terms of our readiness to go out and play, it was real good at the drop of the puck."
They'd gotten a big tally from Jarnkrok in the middle frame, one of those quick "response goals" to an opposition score that the Kraken have too often been on the recieivng end of this season. Defenseman Adam Larsson hit Jarnkrok with a long pass to send him in alone down the left side and he beat Raanta with a strong wristshot over the goalie's blocker to the short side.
That looked to be a momentum swinger the Kraken needed. Until Wennberg took the penalty and the Hurricanes tied it just seconds later.
And that's where things such as special teams take on added prominence with a Kraken team leaving itself little margin for error. They score so infrequently, any mistakes on special teams can prove lethal -- as they did on this night.
"I think we did a really good job at 5-on-5," Kraken goalie Grubauer said. "I think they had us there a little bit in the second period but in the first period we were creating some decent chances.
"Even in the second period after they (scored) on the powerplay, we came out and we pushed back," he said of Jarnkrok's goal. "So, 5-on-5 was definitely good today. But we've got to win the special teams. They make such a huge difference."
