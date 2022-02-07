GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 22 points as Northern Colorado rolled past Northern Arizona 82-60 on Monday night.
Bodie Hume had 18 points and nine rebounds for Northern Colorado (12-11, 7-4 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht added 13 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 12 points.
Jalen Cone had 22 points for the Lumberjacks (8-15, 4-8). Carson Towt added 10 points.
Nik Mains, who was second on the Lumberjacks in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, scored only 2 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks on the season. Northern Colorado defeated Northern Arizona 74-71 last Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.