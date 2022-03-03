SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Alimamy Koroma had a career-high 27 points as Cal Poly ended its eight-game losing streak, defeating UC Irvine 65-54 on Thursday night.
Camren Pierce had 11 points for Cal Poly (6-20, 3-12 Big West Conference). Julien Franklin added 11 points. Trevon Taylor had seven rebounds.
Dawson Baker had 18 points for the Anteaters (14-9, 9-5). Collin Welp added 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.