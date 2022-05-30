DETROIT (AP) — Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers on Monday for a possible major league debut.
Detroit recalled the infielder/outfielder from Triple-A Toledo of the International League and put outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck.
A third round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games. Drafted as a second baseman, he has played first, second, third and left this season.
Detroit needed depth because of Grossman's injury and Miguel Cabrera's bad back.
Roger Clemens was an 11-time All-Star who won 354 games in a major league career from 1984-2007 and struck out 4,672, third behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.
Among the players implicated in the 2007 Mitchell Report, Roger Clemens denied using performance-enhancing drugs. In 2012, he was acquitted of charges he lied to Congress when he denied allegations of PED use.
