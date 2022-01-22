PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Kochera scored a season-high 23 points as William & Mary broke its seven-game road losing streak, beating Drexel 83-75 on Saturday.
Ben Wight added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Tribe.
Brandon Carroll had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for William & Mary (4-15, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Yuri Covington added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Camren Wynter tied a season high with 26 points plus seven rebounds and six assists for the Dragons (8-8, 3-3). Amari Williams added 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Xavier Bell had 12 points.
