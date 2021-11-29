New Year's Eve will wrap up a holiday dinner season of nontraditional family gatherings, the return of indoor dining (with proof of vaccination) and the welcoming of takeaway feasts.
To aid in your search for restaurants you can turn to for dinner, we’re compiling a list of establishments open for dine-in and/or takeout on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
We want to know about these restaurants, whether they’re offering a holiday special, premade set meals or the usual menu, and how much these holiday meals cost.
If you would like to submit a restaurant for consideration, please fill out the form below. We will publish the list online and in print in December.
If you want to be included in the print edition of these listings, please enter your submission no later than Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m.
Google form: forms.gle/sQGq7x7jQ7YY415o8
