VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Chris Knight had a season-high 20 points, including a go-ahead basket with 57 seconds left, and Loyola Chicago edged past Valparaiso 71-69 on Wednesday night.
Lucas Williamson had 12 points for Loyola Chicago (20-5, 11-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Tate Hall added 11 points and Braden Norris had 10 points.
Sheldon Edwards tied a career high with 23 points for Valpo (11-15, 4-10). Ben Krikke added 15 points and Thomas Kithier had 11 points.
The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against Valpo for the season. Loyola Chicago defeated Valparaiso 81-74 on Jan. 11.
