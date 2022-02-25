NEW YORK (AP) — Derrick Rose had another procedure on his right ankle Friday, just as it appeared he was close to returning to the New York Knicks.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Rose wasn't in pain but was feeling discomfort. The 33-year-old point guard had recently begun practicing fully after he had surgery on the ankle in December.
“He actually went through practice pretty well,” Thibodeau said. “So, just one of those things.”
No timetable was given for Rose's return and Thibodeau said he had no details other than the procedure had gone well. He said he believed it was to clean up the area where the previous surgery had been done.
Thibodeau said he didn't believe Rose's absence would change anything with Kemba Walker's status after it was decided this week he would be shut down for the season. Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley were the point guards available Friday against Miami, with rookie Miles McBride a possibility going forward.
Rose helped jump-start the Knicks last season after arriving in a midseason trade, finishing third in voting for the Sixth Man Award. The expected return of the 2011 NBA MVP after the All-Star break provided some hope the Knicks could make another late-season push and at least get into the play-in round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.