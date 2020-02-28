‘Good priorities’
Re: “Amy Klobuchar for president” [Feb. 23, Opinion]:
As a former Republican but still independent conservative, I thank you for the Amy Klobuchar endorsement.
One part left out, which is vitally important for me, is that as a moderate, she has the ability to pull Republicans and conservatives away from President Donald Trump. I will do just about anything to unseat Trump — except vote socialist. If the Democrats want to win, they will not do so with Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. While Trump is a disgrace to the office, socialism will cause longer term and permanent harm. You can never take away a social program once it starts — it only gets bigger, and the taxes expand to pay for it.
Klobuchar is on track with good priorities, and it’s time to have a woman running this country.
Steven Osburn, Poulsbo
No time for moderation
I’m dismayed and disappointed by the endorsement of Amy Klobuchar for president after endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary. This isn’t the time for moderation but rather for revolutionary transformation of a broken system.
Due to neoliberal moderation and right-wing policies, we have descended into corporate socialism for the wealthy resulting in massive economic and social inequality. Sen. Sanders is a strong supporter of a free press and comprehensive health care for all of us, not just those who can afford it or have the privilege of health insurance connected to their employment. He has already described how Medicare for All will be paid for, and people will be able to keep their insurance plans over four years as they are gradually phased into comprehensive universal coverage for all.
In an era where many corporations like Amazon pay zero in taxes and taxpayers bailed out Wall Street in 2008 while we descended into a financial crisis, it is time for equality and justice for all of us. Sanders is leading us in that direction despite the establishment pushback.
Larisa Lindemann, Kenmore
‘Truly presidential
I’ve been wearing my Amy Klobuchar button for weeks now.
Klobuchar is the candidate who comes across as truly presidential. She has the clarity and conviction of Harry Truman, the kindness and wisdom of Dwight Eisenhower, and the intelligence and toughness of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
She comes from the center of America and welcomes voters from both parties.
Paul Niebanck, Seattle
Remember Mondale?
Amy Klobuchar is a fine person, but it is time to recognize that our times call for a warrior to take down the self-anointed emperor wannabe, and Elizabeth Warren shows that she is more than capable.
Anyone worried about “electability” had a demonstration of how devastatingly effective Sen. Warren can be at the Las Vegas debate. And, when you say that Klobuchar “is a Democrat for whom moderates of both parties and independents can vote,” where exactly are these so-called “moderate” Republicans who would vote for any Democrat? They have been on the endangered species list for years.
Turnout is the key, especially the under-45-year-old demographic that represents a significantly larger block of voters than appealing to the “never Trump” Republicans. If Sen. Klobuchar is the nominee polling at 5% nationally, expect the same results as the last nice Minnesotan — Walter Mondale.
Douglas Madsen, Bellingham
Bloomberg is my No. 2
I had already marked my ballot for Amy Klobuchar when the Sunday Seattle Times arrived with the endorsement. She’s moderate, is the right age, has a reputation for working across the aisle to get legislation passed, and I think she has the best chance of reuniting our country.
Oddly enough, my second choice is Michael Bloomberg. I do think he’s a “my-way-or-the-highway” leader, which means he’s not so much a leader as a commander. But my main concern is for the environment, and I like Bloomberg’s commitment to easing us off fossil fuel and onto renewal-energy sources. Perhaps more than any of his rivals for the nomination, I think he has the skills and determination to get the job done.
Carol Nielsen, Renton
Drop out
For many of the reasons the editorial board endorsed Amy Klobuchar, she would have been my first preference in Washington state’s presidential primary if not for her mediocre showing in the first four states’ primaries. In my opinion, a vote for her in our state’s primary March 10 would not be helpful in nominating a moderate Democratic candidate.
I think it would be best for Sen. Klobuchar to drop out of the race after South Carolina to avoid dividing the moderate vote and ensure Bernie Sanders’ nomination.
Please reconsider your endorsement to make it more relevant.
James Geren, Port Townsend
Realistic, not idealistic
I completely agree with the endorsement for Amy Klobuchar.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have visions for America that are idealistic. We need realistic. I support Klobuchar’s balanced approach to college debt and health care. More importantly, I feel she is more of a regular citizen like me and isn’t out of touch with what it takes to work your butt off and still struggle to give your family members what they need.
I’m fed up with wealthy politicians who are out of touch with what is really happening in the communities that drive this country forward and only run in circles with other wealthy, entitled people.
Julie Stenger, Seattle
‘We need a change, for sure’
I fully support the endorsement of Amy Klobuchar and plan to vote for her myself. But having said that, I want to add that I totally understand the appeal of Bernie Sanders and think that his potential candidacy is nowhere near as dire as many in the establishment would have it to be.
I think Sanders has a lot of very good ideas whose time has come. I think capitalism as currently practiced in the United States has become way too greedy and beneficial to only a chosen few. We need a change, for sure. The D.C. Democrats had better realize that quick or President Donald Trump may very well win again.
Martin Dreisbach, Port Orchard
Warren, then Klobuchar
I like Amy Klobuchar. She would be more palatable to centrists of both parties. There are many Republicans who cannot stand President Donald Trump but who will not vote for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren because they think they are too far left.
That said, I voted for Warren in the primary. She is authentic and real and would make a wonderful first woman president.
Klobuchar is my second choice.
Laurie Wick, Bellevue
Wider appeal
I signed on to support Amy Klobuchar on the day she announced. Her stand and performance in the Senate hearings for the Supreme Court caught my attention. I believe that she is the best choice.
I know many In Seattle endorse Bernie Sanders because they see him as the most progressive choice. But his policies will never pass even if Democrats are able to take over both houses of Congress. We have to be pragmatic in choosing a candidate who can appeal to a wider audience than progressive Democrats. Otherwise, I am afraid we will have another four years of President Donald Trump.
The future of the republic is at stake.
Carol Landis, Seattle