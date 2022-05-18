HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri and the New York Red Bulls' Patryk Klimala put the finishing touches on a wild 3-3 draw on Wednesday.
Shaqiri's third goal of the season came in the 89th minute to give Chicago (2-5-6) a 1-0 lead, but Klimala answered during stoppage time with his fourth goal of the campaign to grab the tie.
New York (5-2-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on a penalty-kick goal by Lewis Morgan. Chicago got goals from Chris Mueller in the 38th minute and Wyatt Omsberg in the 49th to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Cameron Harper pulled the Red Bulls even with a goal in 58th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.