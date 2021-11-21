DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Peter Kiss had a career-high 35 points to surpass 1,000 for his career and Bryant defeated Holy Cross 78-62 on Sunday in the Sunshine Slam.
Hall Elisias had 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocks for Bryant (2-3). The blocks were enough to give him the school record (152) at the Division I level. Charles Pride added 4 points and 11 rebounds.
Kyrell Luc had 18 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Judson Martindale added 15 points and nine rebounds. DaJion Humphrey had 12 points.
