FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 23 points as Marshall topped Florida International 74-62 in a first-round game in the Conference USA tournament on Tuesday night.
Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Marshall (12-20). Mikel Beyers added 14 points. Andrew Taylor had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Tevin Brewer had 23 points for the Panthers (15-17). Denver Jones added 12 points. Eric Lovett had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.