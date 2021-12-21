LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Demaree King had a career-high 32 points as Jacksonville State romped past Arkansas-Little Rock 87-67 on Tuesday.
King made 11 of 14 shots, including 9 of 11 from deep.
Kayne Henry had 13 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville State (6-6). Darian Adams added 12 points. Brandon Huffman had three blocks. Jalen Finch had a career-high 10 assists plus four points and eight rebounds.
Marko Lukic scored a career-high 25 points for the Trojans (5-7). Nikola Maric added 15 points.
