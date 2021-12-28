JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Demaree King scored 21 points as Jacksonville State routed Carver College 123-59 on Tuesday night. Brandon Huffman added 20 points for the Gamecocks.
King shot 7 for 10 from behind the arc.
Jalen Gibbs had 16 points for Jacksonville State (7-6). Kayne Henry added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Finch tied a career high with 10 assists plus 14 points.
Jacksonville State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
The 123 points were a season best for Jacksonville State, which also registered season highs with 20 3-pointers and 32 assists.
Dyllon Scott had 15 points for the Cougars. Bryson Scott added 14 points. Keyshawn Coley had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.