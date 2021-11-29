King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is launching a campaign for Washington's 8th Congressional District House seat, challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier in the 2022 midterms.
Dunn, a Republican whose mother, Jennifer Dunn, previously represented the congressional district, confirmed his candidacy Monday morning in a phone interview.
"I am deeply concerned about the direction of the United States. The president and the Congress back in Washington, D.C., including the incumbent, are making our country weaker not stronger," Dunn said.
The announcement sets up a potential top-tier challenge for the congressional seat that had been held by Republicans until Schrier flipped it for Democrats in 2018.
Dunn, 50, has been a member of the county council since 2005.
Schrier, 53, is a pediatrician in her second term in Congress.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
