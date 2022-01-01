SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Killingsworth had a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as UC San Diego defeated Cal State Northridge 72-64 on Saturday night.
Killingsworth hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Bryce Pope had 18 points for UC San Diego (8-5, 2-0 Big West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Toni Rocak added 14 points. Jake Kosakowski had 11 points.
Atin Wright had 16 points for the Matadors (4-8, 0-1). Elijah Hardy added 13 points. Brendan Harrick had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
