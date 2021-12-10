BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Abu Kigab had a season-high 32 points plus 10 rebounds as Boise State routed Prairie View 97-60 on Friday night.
Kigab shot 10 for 12 from the field. He added three blocks.
Marcus Shaver Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds for Boise State (6-4). Tyson Degenhart added 16 points. Mladen Armus had nine rebounds.
The 97 points were a season best for Boise State.
D'Rell Roberts had 21 points for the Panthers (0-9), whose season-opening losing streak reached nine games. DeWayne Cox added five steals.
