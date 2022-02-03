NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — C.J. Keyser had 19 points as Old Dominion topped Marshall 79-64 on Thursday night.
Kalu Ezikpe added 18 points, Austin Trice had 17 points and 18 rebounds and Jaylin Hunter had nine assists for Old Dominion (9-12, 4-4 Conference USA).
Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (8-14, 1-8). Mikel Beyers added 13 points and Andrew Taylor had 12 points and seven assists.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
