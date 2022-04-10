AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the Masters:
HOLE: 12
YARDAGE: 155
PAR: 3
STROKE AVERAGE: 3.35
RANK: 2
KEY FACT: It surrendered only two birdies to 52 players — Matthew Fitzpatrick and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had the 2s — on Sunday, and it was where Cameron Smith’s chances at the green jacket came to an end. He made a triple-bogey 6 on the hole, the worst score there all day. Smith had just made birdie at the par-4 11th to get within three shots of Scottie Scheffler. He left the 12th trailing by six.
___
More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.